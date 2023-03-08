Stabbing suspect identified, arrested after three-week search

The man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Bell County Sheriff's Department SWAT team located and arrested Shawn Thomas Goodman on Tuesday, March 7.

According to police, Goodman had a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from an incident three weeks prior to the arrest.

On Wednesday, Feb. 15 the Bell County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of a stabbing off of Tallow Drive, police say.

Police say upon arrival they discovered a victim with an evisceration, the victim was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple.

The Criminal Investigation Division looked into the case and was able to identify Goodman as the suspect, police say

According to police, Goodman was located after a tip was given to the Bell County Sheriff's Department from a citizen.

Police say Goodman is currently awaiting arraignment in Bell County Jail.

