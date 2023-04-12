Witness list for Cedric Marks trial released

The trial is set to begin Monday, April 17.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEMPLE, Texas — The State of Texas released its witness list for the long-delayed murder trial of Cedric Marks on Tuesday, April 11.

Marks is charged with the murders of his ex-girlfriend Jenna Scott and her friend Michael Swearingin in 2019 and burying their bodies on a piece of land his family owned in Oklahoma.

The trial is set to begin Monday, April 17 at the 426th District Court with Judge Steven Duskie presiding.

The following list includes the number of witnesses from their respective departments/agencies:

Temple Police Department - 41

Killeen Police Department - 5

Michigan Police and District Attorney Contacts - 15

Michigan Police Lab - 4

Kent County Police Department - 1

Oklahoma Agents - 21

Tulsa Police Department - 1

Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Lab - 11

Texas Department of Public Safety - 4

Medical Examiner/Agents - 4

Austin Police Department - 6

Secret Service/FBI - 2

Sheriff's Office Auto Task Force -2

Bell County Sheriff's Office - 4

Texas Rangers - 7

Bloomington Police Department - 3

Bellingham Police Department - 1

Coryell County Police Department - 1

Round Rock Police Department - 1

U.S. Marshal's Task Force - 2

Conroe Police Department- 36

Civilian Witnesses - 104

Some of the notable witnesses who will be testifying include Scott's mother and father, Swearingin's mother, Ginell McDonogh and Maya Maxwell.

According to authorities, Maxwell helped Marks bury the bodies of Scott and Swearingin at the family-owned property in Oklahoma. She has also been charged with capital murder and is awaiting trial.

Stay up to date with 6 News as we cover the trial