Police seek information on Temple drive-by shooting

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police Department are asking the public's help with any information related to a drive-by shooting that took place Wednesday morning.

Around 2:40 a.m., TPD received a call about a drive-by shooting on the 600 Block of South 15th Street.

No injuries have been reported, but one vehicle was hit by a bullet, according to police.