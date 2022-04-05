Police seek information on Temple drive-by shooting

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police Department are asking the public's help with any information related to a drive-by shooting that took place Wednesday morning.
Around 2:40 a.m., TPD received a call about a drive-by shooting on the 600 Block of South 15th Street.
No injuries have been reported, but one vehicle was hit by a bullet, according to police.
If you have any information police say you can anonymously contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.