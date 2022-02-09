Two shootings occur Tuesday night in the City of Temple, police say

The Temple Police Department is still looking for the shooter in one case and have identified a potential shooter in another.

TEMPLE, Texas — Two shootings took place Tuesday night in the City of Temple and police are asking the public's help in finding out more information.

One shooting left a Temple resident in the hospital after being shot multiple times, according to the Temple Police Department.

At 7:40 p.m. on Feb. 8 officers arrived on the 1000 block of South First Street, where they found the victim who had been shot, according to Temple PD.

The victim's condition and the suspect are unknown at this time.

The second shooting occurred eight minutes later with officers arriving at the area of North 4th Street and East Young Avenue.

A potential suspect has been identified, according to police.