One person dead after two-vehicle crash in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash that happened in Temple, Monday, according to Temple Police.

The crash happened on Highway 317 and Poison Oak Road.

Two additional individuals, involved in the crash, were transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital with injuries, per the news release.

According to investigating police, one of the drivers failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign.