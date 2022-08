The man was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital, according to police.

TEMPLE, Texas — A man's condition is unknown after being shot on the 1900 block of South 34th Street, according to the Temple Police Department.

Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. Aug. 20 to the area in response to the shooting. The man was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital, according to police.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.