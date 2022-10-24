Waco Police and FBI searching for suspect in credit union robbery

Police say that the suspect brandished a firearm and stole money from a Texell Credit Union.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department and members of the Federal Bureau of Investigations San Antonio are searching for a robbery suspect, says the Waco PD.

The department reported that at 11:44 a.m. on Oct. 22, officers were dispatched to the Texell Credit Union at 1221 Hewitt Dr. in Waco after a robbery.

According to the department, a suspect, described as a light-skinned male, brandished a firearm in the building and took an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries have been reported and police said that the suspect was not on the scene when they arrived.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500, or call in an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.

Anyone who submits a tip that leads to an arrest may receive up to $2,000.