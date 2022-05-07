Temple PD investigate early morning shooting

Police said they were called around 12:45 a.m. about a shooting in the area of South 5th Street and West Avenue U.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning.

No injuries were reported, but one occupied vehicle received multiple bullet holes by a suspect in a dark colored SUV, according to news release.

Temple PD said the incident appeared to be a targeted incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.