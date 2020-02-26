TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department reported a decrease in total crime in 2019, according to a press release

Temple police saw a 12 percent decrease in total crime. There was also a 16 percent drop in what is labeled “violent crime” in 2019.

According to the release, that included murder, sexual assault, robbery and aggravated assault.

Murder decreased by 57 percent in 2019, while sexual assault rates dropped by 26 percent and robbery fell by 31 percent.

However, aggravated assault increased by four percent.

"With the growth that our city is currently experiencing, the fact that we saw a decrease in total crime speaks to the hard work and dedication of our members, and the support and assistance from our community," Interim Police Chief Jim Tobin said in the release. "It is encouraging to see their hard work pay off and we will continue our efforts to drive these numbers even lower in the coming year."

Property crimes fell by 12 percent and burglary decreased by 49 percent. Larceny fell by 10 percent.

Home thefts and car burglaries increased by four and five percent, respectively.

"Not all crime can be prevented, but there are measures you can take to reduce your risk of becoming a victim," Tobin said. "Lock your doors, remove valuables from your vehicle and don't leave spare keys in places where they're easily accessible. Be aware of your surroundings and report suspicious activity."

Temple PD responded to a combined 1,937 cases of violent and property crimes in 2019. This number is down 12 percent from 2018 and down 20 percent from 2017.

