Ten arrested in Bell County prostitution sting

The arrests were the result of a join human trafficking operation between multiple local law enforcement agencies.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Ten "would-be johns" have been arrested in a joint prostitution sting in Bell County, according to the Bell County Sheriff's Department.

Alongside the Bell County Organized Crime Unit, the Fort Hood Military Police and the Fort Hood Criminal Investigations Division, the Sheriff's Department conducted a two-day sting operation in Central Texas.

Over the course of the operation, which took place across Feb. 22 and 23, female deputies posed as prostitutes in digital ads on websites reportedly known for promoting prostitution, said the Sheriff's Department.

Officers said they received over 700 communications from 73 different people over the course of the two days.

The Department reported that six people were arrested on the first day of the operation, and four were arrested on the second day. Each of the people arrested was charged with Soliciting a Prostitute, which in Texas is a state felony. One was also charged with resisting arrest.

Chief Deputy TJ Cruz explained that operations like these are meant to protect public safety and prevent human trafficking.

“In the past, we have heard public criticism to operations like this that amounted to ‘this is just sex between consenting adults,’” Chief Deputy TJ Cruz said, “but that’s far from the truth.”

“In a previous sting, we arrested an individual with body bags, duct tape, bleach in his trunk,” Cruz continued. “During this week’s operation, one of the defendants negotiated a price but arrived with no money. What do you think his plan was?”

The Sheriff's Department said they are concerned about possible links between prostitution and human trafficking.

“Many prostitutes are themselves victims of human trafficking,” Cruz said. “They can be subjected to physical and sexual assault, robbery, and even murder.”

The safety of alleged johns is also a concern for law enforcement.

"There are known incidents, though many go unreported, of johns being assaulted, robbed and, right here in Bell County, recently murdered,” Cruz said. “Our effort is to deter all people from seeking out this criminal behavior, and, therefore, making our County safer for everyone.”

There are resources for Bell County residents who have knowledge of human trafficking or are in need themselves. Residents can contact Aware Central Texas at 254-813-0968 locally or can report nationally by calling the Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or by texting "Help" to 233733.