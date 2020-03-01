WHITNEY, Texas — The Hill's County Sheriff's Office arrested three people connected to a New Year's Eve aggravated robbery.

Gabriel Corona, Emmanuel Perez and Jasper Anderson are the suspects involved in the case.

According to the sheriff's office, they got a call of an aggravated robbery around 2:30 a.m. near FM 2604 in Whitney. The victim says, the three suspects took him and his roommate to an ATM to get money for their rent.

After getting back to the victim's home, one of the suspects showed a pistol and demanded money as well as bank cards from the victims. The three took the property and the two victims got out of the vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

A Whitney PD officer found the suspect vehicle at an address near Hill St.

Two of the suspects were found leaving the residence with the pistol, one of the victims' cards and cash. They were taken to the Hill County Jail.

Authorities got an arrest warrant for the third suspect. He was arrested on Dec. 31 near an address off of Beth St. in Whitney.

Corona, Perez and Anderson are charged with Aggravated Robbery and have $15,000 bonds.

