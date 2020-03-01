BELTON, Texas — A 15-year-old boy is dead after being shot Jan. 2. The shooting happened around 8:00 p.m. near the 1600 block of S. Wall St. in Belton.

According to Belton PD, the teen collapsed entering the front door of the home where he was staying after being shot in the back. Neighbors report hearing two gunshots in the area.

The victim was taken to Baylor Scott and White where he was pronounced dead. The name of the teen is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

If you have any information about the shooting call the Belton Police Department.

