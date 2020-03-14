KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police were investigating a triple homicide Saturday morning.

Police got a call about shots fired at the Summerlyn apartments at 4101 East Rancier Ave. around 1 a.m.

Police initially didn't find anything but they were called again at 1:40 a.m.about a water leak coming from one apartment into another.

Police found the source of leak and an unlocked apartment. The officers went inside the apartment and found found one woman in her twenties and two males shot to death.

The victims identities won't be released until their families have been notified.

Police are asking that anyone who has information about the homicides call Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go online to www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

