KILLEEN, Texas — A woman was found dead Sunday in Killeen.

Killeen police were called around 10:43 a.m. to check the welfare of Ann Smith Evans, 64, in the 400 block of Wisconsin Drive. Officers found her body.

The cause of Smith’s death will be determined by an autopsy.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone who may have information about her death is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS or online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. Information that leads an arrest in this case could result in a reward of up to $1,000.

