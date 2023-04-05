Trial for man accused of killing a Killeen detective scheduled to begin in October following 4th delay

Killeen police detective Chuck Dinwiddie was shot and killed nine years ago, but a trial has yet to take place.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Nine years after the shooting death of Killeen police detective Chuck Dinwiddie, the man accused of his murder is finally set to begin trial on Oct. 30, 2023.

Marvin Guy is charged with Capitol Murder for the death of Dinwiddie on May 9, 2014. Guy is accused of shooting Dinwiddie when police conducted a no-knock raid at his home.

Guy has been in county jail for nine years. During this time, he has been represented by 11 different attorneys, causing multiple delays for the trial.

Most recently on April 12, 2023, a judge granted a motion from yet another defense team to withdraw from Guy's counsel.