Man charged with fatal shooting of Killeen detective asks judge for new defense team

Marvin Guy has been awaiting trial for nearly seven years after the shooting death of Det. Chuck Dinwiddie.

BELTON, Texas — The man facing a death penalty trial for the shooting death of a Killeen police detective is seeking new counsel nearly seven years after the crime occurred.

Marvin Guy is charged with Capitol Murder for the death of Det. Chuck Dinwiddie on May 9, 2014. Guy is accused of shooting Dinwiddie when police conducted a no-knock raid at his home.

27th District Court Judge John Gauntt heard a motion Monday to remove Jon Evans and Carlos Garcia as Guy's defense attorneys.

Guy said he did not feel Evans and Garcia were properly representing him.

Garcia did not oppose the motion but made it clear to Guy that he and Evans have 40 years of combined experience trying death penalty cases.

Pending Gauntt's approval, Guy will be represented by attorneys Justin Moore, Joseph Caleb and Phil Andonian.

Gauntt asked each of them if they had ever tried a death penalty case. All three said they had not.

Moore is a Dallas attorney with focuses in the areas of civil rights, civil and criminal litigation, according to his professional Facebook page.

Caleb and Andonian are based in Washington, D.C. and must be certified by the Texas State Bar before they can represent Guy.

Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns said it was time for this case go to trial.

"The defendant needs his day in court," Burns said. "The two officers who were injured need their day in court and the family of Chuck Dinwiddie, who was killed that day, needs their day in court. The idea that we're going to start from scratch I think needs to be considered."