Trial starts for Bruceville-Eddy man charged in Capitol riot

Christopher Grider faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted on all nine criminal counts against him.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The trial for a Bruceville-Eddy man charged in connection to last year's Jan. 6 Capitol riot started Monday in a federal courtroom in Washington, D.C.

Christopher Grider is charged with three felonies and six misdemeanors for his alleged role in the riot. If convicted he faces up to 40 years in prison.

He didn't take two plea deals offered to him and chose to have District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly decide his verdict and sentencing.

Kollar-Kotelly was appointed to the United States District Court in May 1997. She is working many of the bench trials involved in the Capitol breach.

So far the longest sentence for someone in the riot has been ten years. Most defendants are facing a couple years in prison followed by a couple months of supervised released, according to the U.S. Attorney General's Office website.

It's unclear how long Grider's trial will last as his defense fights multiple charges. However, it is expected to go quicker now as it is a bench trial, not a jury trial.

According to a criminal complaint, Grider was seen in several areas of the Capitol on Jan. 6 before arriving at the Speaker's Lobby where a woman named Ashli Babbitt was fatally shot.

He was also seen holding a black helmet and later handing it to another person who used it to break the glass windows of the doors leading to the House chambers, according to the complaint. Video showed him trying to push open the doors and then kicking them.

According to court documents, Grider's attorney had asked a judge to dismiss five of the charges against him. They include accusations of civil disorder, obstruction of an officials proceeding, and 3 counts of being in restricted buildings or grounds.

That request was denied.

According to Grider, he claims he went to Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021 with no intention of rioting, but he said he got caught up in the mob of angry supporters of President Donald Trump.