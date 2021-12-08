Leon County Jail fugitives arrested six days after escaping

One was arrested in Brenham and the other was arrested in Hot Springs, Arkansas, officials say.

LEON COUNTY, Texas — Two Leon County Jail escapees are back in custody after they were found and arrested in different states, according to the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, Kevin Webb was arrested in Hot Springs, Arkansas. The Garland County Sheriff's Office responded to a tip that he was in the area and were able to apprehend him, the sheriff's office said.

Meanwhile, Kevin Kahler was arrested at a hotel in Brenham, Texas due to the joint effort of the LCSO and the Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force, officials said. Khaler was taken to the Leon County Jail where he was booked again on an escape charge.

The two men escaped six days ago on Aug. 6, with officials saying they escaped from County Road 305 and I-45 feeder.

Both were believed to have stolen a Leon County Precinct 2 truck and drove to Conroe, officials said. The truck was recovered in a store parking lot.

Leon County officials said the Conroe Police Department took the report of another stolen vehicle in the area on the same day the truck was recovered. The second stolen vehicle was involved in the assault of a DPS trooper where a manhunt ensued in the area of Neches in Anderson County, the sheriff's office reported.

The owner of the truck reported that a .45 caliber pistol was in the truck at the time it was stolen.

Webb is suspected of stealing the vehicle and assaulting the trooper.