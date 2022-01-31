Police: One teen, one man dead after Sunday shooting outside Waco home

The 21-year-old was later identified as Waco resident Christopher Brown, according to police.

WACO, Texas — A teen and a man died Sunday evening after a shooting took place near a Waco home in the 1000 block of Walker Street, according to police.

Waco police arrived at the home around 7:55 p.m. and found one 17-year-old teen with a gunshot wound. another 21-year-old man who had died from multiple gunshot wounds, police say.

The 21-year-old was later identified as Waco resident Christopher Brown, according to police.

The teenager later died of his injuries at a local hospital however his identity has not been released by police.