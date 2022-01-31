x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police: One teen, one man dead after Sunday shooting outside Waco home

The 21-year-old was later identified as Waco resident Christopher Brown, according to police.
Credit: Arisha Ray Singh - stock.adobe.com

WACO, Texas — A teen and a man died Sunday evening after a shooting took place near a Waco home in the 1000 block of Walker Street, according to police.

Waco police arrived at the home around 7:55 p.m. and found one 17-year-old teen with a gunshot wound. another 21-year-old man who had died from multiple gunshot wounds, police say.  

The 21-year-old was later identified as Waco resident Christopher Brown, according to police.

The teenager later died of his injuries at a local hospital however his identity has not been released by police. 

RELATED: Waco police call on citizens to help stop 'immeasurable toll' of gun violence

If you have any information about this crime, Waco police are asking for your help at this time. Please contact the Waco PD Special Crimes Unit or you can remain anonymous by calling Waco Crimestoppers at (254)753-HELP (4357).

RELATED: Domestic disturbance results in shooting at gas station on New Road, police say

In Other News

Domestic dispute ends in shooting at gas station on New Road, police say