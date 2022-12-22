Two wounded, one in critical condition after shooting in Killeen

Killeen police say no arrests have been made at this time.

KILLEEN, Texas — According to the Killeen Police Department, two men were wounded in a car-involved shooting on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at about 9:41 p.m. in Killeen.

Police say both men were transported to Baylor Scott and White in Temple, where one is in stable condition and the other is in critical condition.

The identities of the men have not been released.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Lisa Lane on Wednesday night.

Upon arrival, police say they found a car crashed into a fence with three passengers inside.

According to police, two of the passengers had gunshot wounds along with the car appearing to have been shot multiple times.

After assessing the injuries, one man was transported via ambulance and the other was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White in Temple, police say.

Police say they are searching for a suspect who was last seen heading west on Atkinson Avenue in a red SUV.

No arrests have been made at this time and there is no other information available.

The Killeen Police Department asks if you or anyone you know has any information on this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 254-256-8477 or visit here.

