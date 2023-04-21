US Attorney's Office recommends over 7 years of prison for Bruceville-Eddy man involved in Jan. 6 riot

Christopher Grider's sentencing trial is set for May 23.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — In newly filed documents, the United States Attorney's Office is recommending Jan. 6 rioter Christopher Grider be sentenced to 87 months in prison, three years of probation and pay $5,044 in restitution.

The sentencing trial for 41-year-old Grider is set to begin Tuesday, May 23.

In December 2022, Grider was found guilty of nine total charges. He also pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges to his bench trial.

Grider was charged and found guilty of the following:

Obstructing officers during civil disorder

Corruptly obstructing an official proceeding

Injuring, damaging or destroying government property

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building

Violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Act of physical violence in a Capitol building

Grider was described as "a leader, not a follower," during the riot and he continuously made "concerted decisions to push forward," despite having many opportunities to leave the premises.

The US Attorney's Office claims that many of Grider's statements at his trial were false, further worsening his predicament as he was under oath at the time.

The attorney's office points to Grider's claim that he did not know that he wasn't allowed to be there as one of the biggest lies told at the trial.

The document states, "Grider further testified falsely that even after seeing law enforcement 'pepper spraying the crowd' on the Capitol's West Front and 'throwing tear gas at the crowd,' and even after Grider himself was 'pepper sprayed,' he still did not know he was not allowed on the Capitol's restricted grounds."

The attorney's office also calls on Grider's past experience as a military police officer in the United States Air Force, saying with his knowledge of dealing with dangerous crowds, "Grider had no excuse for persevering in the violent takeover of the Capitol on Jan. 6."

With all of this under consideration, the US Attorney's Office concluded the documents with its recommended sentencing. However, punishment for Grider could end up being worse as he faces up to nearly 40 years in prison.

