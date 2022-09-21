Central Texas man charged in connection to January 6 Capitol riot waives right to jury trial

Christopher Grider won't face trial by jury, instead he will go before a federal judge.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The Bruceville-Eddy man who was in the middle of the chaos when the U.S. Capitol Building was stormed on Jan. 6 will not have a jury trial, according to federal court documents.

Chris Grider will instead have a bench trial before U.S. District Judge for the District of Columbia Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly.

Grider's defense attorney informed the judge of their decision on Sept. 15.

A bench trial is when the judge makes rulings, hears evidence and ultimately decides whether the defendant is guilty or not guilty.

The judge scheduled a status hearing for Nov. 23 and a pretrial conference for Dec. 8.

Grider is charged with three felonies and six misdemeanors for his alleged role in the riot.

Court records show Grider has rejected two plea offers from the prosecution. The first was in June. The second was Sept. 6.

According to a criminal complaint, Grider was seen in several areas of the Capitol on Jan. 6 before arriving at the Speaker's Lobby where a woman named Ashli Babbitt was fatally shot.

He was also seen holding a black helmet and later handing it to another person who used it to break the glass windows of the doors leading to the House chambers, according to the complaint. Video reportedly showed him trying to push open the doors and then kick them.

If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison.