Waco man sentenced to 10 years in prison for felon in possession of firearm, US Attorney's Office says

WACO, Texas — A 32-year-old Waco man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Western District of Texas.

Brayshon Negale Cummings was sentenced by a federal judge in Waco on Feb. 3 after he was arrested May 4, 2020 by the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, Waco police and the McLennan County Sheriff's Department. Cummings pleaded guilty to a felon-in-possession charge on Sept. 15, according to the release.

The three departments cooperated to arrest Cummings last year in Waco on a Falls County arrest warrant for aggravated assault stemming from a shooting incident that happened the day before his arrest, according the the U.S. Attorney's Office. Officials reported that Cummings had an AK-47 pistol in his possession at the time he was arrested.

The attorney's office added that his criminal history revealed prior felony convictions for aggravated assault, unlawfully carrying a firearm, evading arrest/detention and assault-bodily injury.

In addition to the 10 year prison term, the federal judge ordered Cummings to pay a $500 fine and serve three years of supervised release after his prison term, according to the release.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said this case is part of "Operation Undaunted," which represents federal, state and local law enforcement's commitment to fight violence and restore peace in Texas communities.