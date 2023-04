Waco Police say 42-year-old Wendy Harris was taken against her will during an aggravated kidnapping.

WACO, Texas — A woman has been found safe after an alleged aggravated kidnapping in Waco, according to the Waco Police Department.

Police say they believe 42-year-old Wendy Harris was taken against her will from the 2700 block of Old Marlin Road.

They have now reported that she has been found safe.

No further information has been provided at this time.

🚨ACTIVE KIDNAPPING INVESTIGATION🚨 ‼️Please Share‼️ Waco, we need your help! A 42-year-old female has been kidnapped... Posted by Waco Police Department on Sunday, April 23, 2023