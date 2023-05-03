Waco police in search of murder suspect who shot and killed a 17-year-old

This is Waco's sixth murder investigation of 2023.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly shot and killed a 17-year-old male on Tuesday, May 2.

According to police, officers responded to the report of a shooting near the 1900 block of JJ FLewellen Road around 8:41 p.m.

Upon arrival, police say a 17-year-old was found with gunshot wounds, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the victim's identity will be released later.

The Waco Police Department asks that if anyone has any information regarding this incident, contact them at 254-750-7500 or Crime Stoppers at 254-753-HELP.