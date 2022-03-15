Waco shooting results in double homicide, one man in custody

For now, the identity of the women and the suspect have not been released by police.

WACO, Texas — Two women are dead and one man is in custody after Waco Police say a shooting took place Monday night.

Around 10:23 p.m., Waco PD received a call about gunshots on the 900 block of Wooded Acres Dr. When police arrived, they found two women dead from gunshot wounds, according to police.

The suspect was still in the area when police initially arrived at the scene and was taken to McLennan County Jail, as stated by Waco PD.