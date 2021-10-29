Baylor, Harvard partner on five year, $43.4M research project

The Global Flourishing Study will be spread across 22 countries while studying 240,000 people.

WACO, Texas — Researchers from Baylor and Harvard Universities partnered to launch a $43.4 million initiative called The Global Flourishing Study, Baylor University announced Friday.

The study will examine 240,000 people over the course of five years across 22 countries, the university said.

“It’s an extraordinary opportunity for the Baylor-Harvard team to lead a panel study like this," Project Director Dr. Byron Johnson said. "Because our sample size is so large, we will be able to examine all of the world’s great religions and the role, if any, that they play in human flourishing.”

The team will analyze longitudinal data on the patterns, determinants, and social, psychological, spiritual, political, economic, and health-related constituents and causes of human flourishing, according to Baylor.

Participants in the study will fill out a questionnaire Baylor said includes months of work on question refinement, translation, cognitive testing and piloting.

The research team will partner with the Center for Open Science to make the data from the Global Flourishing Study an open-access resource so researchers, journalists, policymakers, and educators worldwide can probe detailed information about what makes for a flourishing life, Baylor said.

“The Global Flourishing Study is a methodological innovation that can truly change the world – truly change how the world is led," said Gallup's CEO Jim Clifton.