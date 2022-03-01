Baylor University extends head football coach Dave Aranda's contract; announces 2022 schedule

Aranda and the Bears finished with a 12-2 record, the most wins in program history.

WACO, Texas — Following a successful 2021 season, Baylor University announced Tuesday that head football coach Dave Aranda will be leading the Bears to victory until 2029.

Aranda's contract extension was finalized, according to Vice President and Director of Athletics Mack B. Rhoades IV. It will be formally ratified by the Baylor Board of Regents at its next meeting.



"Dave has brought unprecedented success to our football program both on and off the field. He has brought tremendous national exposure and acclaim to our institution and the greater Waco community... Dave is, without question, one of the most brilliant minds in college football across the country," Rhoades said.

After leading Baylor to wins in the 2021 Big 12 Championship and 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl, Aranda and the Bears finished with a 12-2 record, the most wins in program history.

“Coming off the most successful football season in Baylor history, we believe he has our football program and our student-athletes poised for ongoing development and sustained success. We appreciate how Coach Aranda represents Baylor, and his sincere commitment to our Christian mission and our student-athletes is evident in all that he does," said President Linda A. Livingstone, Ph.D.

Aranda was also named the 2021 George Munger Coach of the Year. He was a 2021 Coach of the Year finalist for three separate awards and also received Big 12 Coach of the Year honors from the Associated Press.

“My family and I are truly appreciative of the tremendous support we have received from Mack, President Livingstone, and the entire Waco community,” Aranda said. “We are both incredibly grateful and proud to call Baylor our home. I look forward to continuing the work we’ve started on and off the field in the years to come.”

