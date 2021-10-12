How to watch the 2021 Baylor Homecoming Parade this Saturday

You can watch the parade in person or online. Here's what you need to know.

WACO, Texas — The countdown is on for the highly-anticipated Baylor University Homecoming Parade, set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 16.

6 News will be airing the parade on Channel 6, as well as livestream it on our website, kcentv.com, on our KCEN-TV app (available for iPhone and Android), as well as our social media pages (YouTube, Facebook).

Coverage begins at 8:30 a.m.

The parade is considered one of the oldest and largest homecoming parades in the country, according to Baylor University. It's been around since 1909 and throughout the years, it has featured bands, horse-drawn carriages, wagons, student floats, tons of balloons and more -- all to bring on school spirit for the upcoming football game.

Of course, you can also watch the parade in person. The University said viewers should line-up along the parade route on 5th Street, if so.