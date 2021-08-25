Be Lively | Exploring the Baylor Bear Habitat

On this episode of 'Be Lively,' 6 News' Matt Lively checks out one of the most unique attractions on a university campus.

WACO, Texas — For this episode of Be Lively, I wanted to find a fun activity that kept me in the shade and piqued my interest. So, I headed to Baylor University and checked out their Bear Habitat.

It houses Joy and Lady who are 20-year-old and 19-year-old black bears.

I got to hangout with Joy, who is the older of the two bears, and learn about what she does during a typical day. The entire time I was there, Baylor students were piling in, trying to get a look at her.

Baylor has the only Association of Zoos and Aquariums accreditation on any college university campus in the country.

According to Baylor's website, the Baylor Bear Habitat is open to the public daily from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. and is free of charge. During inclement weather, habitat maintenance and off-campus training, the bears may not be outside.

