Copperas Cove High School moves fully online beginning Oct. 28

The Copperas Cove ISD Superintendent announced that Copperas Cove High School students will transition to at-home learning from Oct. 28 through at least Nov. 5.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Copperas Cove Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Joe Burns announced that Copperas Cove High School students will transition to at-home learning from October 28 through at least November 5.

"As you know, CCISD has been delivering face-to-face and virtual instruction to CCHS students since August 18. During this time, the staff and students who attend classes on campus have been wearing facial coverings, sanitizing and washing their hands frequently and maintaining appropriate social distancing during the school day. With these safety protocols in place, we have had a minimal number of positive COVID-19 cases and exposures," Burns said in a message to Copperas Cove High School families.

Burns went on to say that in the last few days, the high school has seen an increase in the number of positive tests for COVID-19 in students and staff.

However, he said athletic and band practices will continue as scheduled with the requirements of the wearing of facial coverings, hand sanitizing and washing, and social distancing still required.

"The At Home Leaning plan requires students to have access to a device that allows them to connect to the internet while at home. If your student does not have access to a technology device in the home and is in need of a device, you may request a device be issued by the campus," Burns said.

students who need a device may reserve one ginning November 2. If your student needs internet access, they may use CCISD's Wi-Fi at each of the courtesy booths located at the entrances to the CCHS campus or on the home side of Bulldawg Stadium. If you need technical assistance, you can reach the student help desk between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, by completing the help request form on the CCISD website.

In order to be counted present for attendance and credit purposes, students are required to log in daily to Schoology and Edgenuity to access their instructional portfolio, according to Burns

Bus said that during this time of at-home learning, CCISD will provide breakfast and lunch at no charge through a grab-and-go meal service at all CCISD elementary campuses, with the exception of Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, between 12:45 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Students can pick up lunch for that day and breakfast for the next day during those hours.

All of CCISD's other schools and facilities will continue operations on-site and on their normal schedules.