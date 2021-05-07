Midway ISD to offer free meals to all students during 21-22 school year

The meals are described to be healthy and will be one breakfast meal and one lunch meal a day.

WACO, Texas — The Midway Independent School District announced Thursday that during the upcoming 2021-2022 school year, it will offer free meals for all students at no cost.

The meals are described to be healthy and will be one breakfast meal and one lunch meal a day, according to a Facebook post.

Usually, a student's household must meet income eligibility requirements in order to qualify for a free or reduced-price meal. However, the district made this decision because of a USDA guidance, which allows schools to offer meals to all students at no cost this upcoming school year.

"While no application or eligibility determination process is required for your student to receive free meals this school year, the income eligibility requirement will likely resume in the 2022-2023 school year," the post said.

MISD announced its policy today that this school year, healthy meals (one breakfast meal and one lunch meal) will be... Posted by Midway ISD on Thursday, July 15, 2021