Mountainview Elementary to rededicate library honor of former principal and librarian

WACO, Texas — One Waco school will honor two beloved former employees this week, by rededicating its library in their honor.

Mountainview Elementary has decided to honor former principal Raymond Weldon and former librarian Dottie Buchanan with the new dedication, citing their contributions to the school and their passion for helping students.

Weldon served as principal of Mountainview Elementary from 1987-2000, holding the position for 13 of his 41 years in education.

Buchanan worked as a librarian for Mountainview for 32 years, retiring in 2018. Affectionately known as "Mrs. B", Buchanan was described by the district as inspiring many students to fall in love with reading, even those who were at first reluctant.

“There have been many influential people over the years who have made Mountainview the school that we are today,” said Cari Detlefsen, Principal of Mountainview Elementary School. “We have the opportunity to honor two pillars of our history, Mr. Raymond Weldon and Mrs. Dottie Buchanan. These two outstanding individuals have impacted thousands of lives, and we want their legacy to be forever remembered here on campus and in the community.”

Mountainview's library was recently updated with hundreds of new books, kid-friendly furniture and a new layout.

The rededication event for the library will be held at the school, located at 5901 Bishop Dr. in Waco, at 6 p.m. on Jan. 24.

Mountain view librarian Amy Cheatham, former pirncipal Melissa Pritchard, and Claire Moore, a former student and current MVE parent, will all speak at the event. Students will also tell their own stories about why they love the library and Mountainview Elementary.

Those who attend the event will also be invited to tour the updated library and view scrapbooks from the school dating back to the 1960's up to the present day.