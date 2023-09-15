Temple ISD's Jefferson Elementary unveils multisensory lab for students with autism

Jefferson Elementary now features a "Zen Den" where students with autism can learn in an individualized sensory environment.

TEMPLE, Texas — One Temple ISD elementary school is now home to a one-of-a-kind learning facility for students with autism.

At a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 14, TISD officials unveiled Jefferson Elementary's new multisensory lab, or "Zen Den".

The lab, which TISD says is the first of its kind in the country, is one of three new labs at the school meant to provide unique, hands-on educational experiences to students with autism.

According to the district, the multisensory lab features interactive, programmable controls such as lights, audio and more that allow students to independently control their sensory experience. TISD says teachers are also able to include classroom learning in the lab to allow students to use all of their senses while learning.

TISD said the multisensory lab was built using money from a Texas Education Agency Innovation Services for Students with Autism grant, a grant which also reportedly helped the district build a large-scale motor lab on campus and convert a classroom into a simulated home environment where students can learn daily living skills.

The simulated home environment includes a simulated kitchen, bedroom, laundry room and living area with visual supports to help students complete tasks, said the district, and the motor lab features equipment such as a step bridge, ball pits and other apparatuses students can use to exercise large muscle sensory input.

TISD said the three labs will provide students, staff and families with "unique educational experiences" in a program that serves nearly 120 students.

“The staff at Jefferson are truly amazing," said Jennie Mathesen, Special Education Director for Temple schools. "They have worked diligently to put this resource in place for our students and we are so thankful to have a sensory room of this caliber accessible to our students. We all use sensory experiences and activities to help us regulate emotions, ground our nervous systems and improve focus and learning. The fact that the ‘Zen Den’ has a variety of options will help us meet student needs on a broader level.”

“Our Sensory Showtime (Zen Den) and the motor lab give our students opportunities they would not otherwise receive,” added Pamela Demny, Principal of Jefferson Elementary. “They love interacting with all of our multisensory equipment, especially our Omni projection system, which allows them to use their bodies to activate the learning programs. We are so lucky to be able to offer these experiences to our students.”

TISD said the TEA grant, which totaled just over $422,500, funded the design, development and equipping of both the multisensory lab and the home environment classroom, while also helping to fund professional development for staff, paraprofessionals and administrators working with the program.

TISD said the additional training will allow Jefferson Elementary's program to collaborate with students and programs at the district's middle schools and high school, as well as host sensory nights to educate parents on ways to develop student's sensory and social interactions.