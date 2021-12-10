Texas A&M Central Texas is recognized as a Hispanic Serving Institution

According to the university, 25.76% of the student body identifies themselves as Hispanic.

CENTRAL, Texas — Texas A&M University-Central Texas is now recognized as a Hispanic Serving Institution. As 25.76% of the student body identifies themselves as Hispanic, according to the university.

Due to its "unique primary mission" in serving transfer students, the university says, they are one of the only Texas upper-level schools to do so.

A Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI), is defined as a higher education institution with at least 25 percent Hispanic students and a high overall percentage of students receiving need-based federal financial aid.

Texas A&M - Central Texas is now eligible for additional resources through federal grants due to their new classification, according to the university.

The University's President, Dr. Marc Nigliazzo, noted the significance of the designation.

“The State of Texas and The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board has established goals for undergraduate and graduate degree attainment throughout the state. The fulfillment of those goals, through enrollment and eventually, graduation, strengthens our county, our region, and our alumni,” he continued.

Since its adoption as a regional, public university with The Texas A&M University System, A&M University-Central Texas has worked with community colleges throughout the region and the state.