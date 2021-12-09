Report: 'Hell's Kitchen' TV chef Gordon Ramsay moving restaurant HQ to Texas

Some new restaurants are also headed to the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

TEXAS, USA — Famous TV chef and personality Gordon Ramsay has his eyes set on the Lone Star State. According to the Dallas Morning News, Ramsay is relocating his North American restaurant headquarters from Las Angeles, California to Las Colinas, Texas.

Along with the move, the TV host of "Hell's Kitchen" plans to hire a new team of people to help expand his restaurant empire across North America, according to the report. In 2022 alone, they plan to open 18 restaurants with many focused on the East Coast.

Of course, some new restaurants are also headed to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, including Street Pizza, Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips and Ramsay Kitchen, the Dallas Morning News reported. However, it isn't planned for these restaurants to open until later in the year or early 2023.

Click here to read more about the expansion from our sister station, WFAA.