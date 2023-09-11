Bell County Health District to conduct Community Health Assessment this fall

Anyone over the age of 15 who lives or works in Bell County is encouraged to participate in the survey.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Public Health District has announced that it will conduct its first countywide Community Health Assessment this fall.

According to the district, a Community Health Assessment (CHA) is a comprehensive study intended to identify the health needs, strengths and areas for improvement in the community.

The district said the assessment is "designed to provide valuable insights into our community's unique health challenges and priorities".

"This is a chance for us to hear directly from the residents of Bell County as to what they see are the health needs and strengths of our county," said Amy J. Yeager, District Director of Bell County Public Health. "While other groups have done needs assessments in the past, this is the first time it’s been done by the health district with the broad goal of hearing from all our constituents countywide, whether they live or work in Bell County, or both, to set the roadmap for the future of public health in our area."

By conducting the assessment, the Bell County Public Health District said they will be better able to understand the specific health issues of residents in Bell County and can develop strategies to address them effectively.

"The survey we are releasing today is the first step in this process," said Yeager. "We will be following up over the next several months with focus groups and analysis of data from multiple sources in the county. We want to make sure the work of the health district meets the wants and needs of our residents to ensure we make Bell County the healthiest place that it can be to work and raise a family."

Anyone age 15 and older who lives or works in Bell County is encouraged to participate in the assessment.

To access the assessment survey, visit www.bellcountyhealth.org.

The health district said by sharing their thoughts and experiences, residents can play a vital role in shaping the community's future of health programs and services.

The Community Health Assessment will be available from Sept. 11 through Nov. 5 at 11:59 p.m.

More information about Bell County Public Health District can be found on the district’s website: www.bellcountyhealth.org.