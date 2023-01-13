'Community is important in your fitness journey' | Central Texas gym owner provides tips for new year's fitness goals

Ike Shaw, the owner of T3he Gym, says having a gym community can be great motivation to continue your fitness journey.

TEMPLE, Texas — We are now about two weeks into the new year.

Maybe you set a fitness-related resolution but haven't gotten into the rhythm just yet? T3he Gym in Temple could be just what you need.

They have a number of group fitness classes you can attend. 6 News stopped by for a couple of BootCamp classes.

"Expect a lot of energy. Our biggest thing is about having a lot of energy. The motivation happens because of the community around you," Owner Ike Shaw said.

The classes run about 45 minutes to an hour and provide a full-body workout. There are typically 5-7 stations set up for you to rotate through.

"It's everything. It's cardio, conditioning, core, strength-- everything." Shaw said.

Shaw says group fitness is special because it's a great way to build connections with others.

"Community is important in your fitness journey," Shaw said.

Shaw says working out with others is beneficial both physically and mentally.

"They can see not just their body changing, but their minds as well because they are getting fed positivity around them."

If you are looking to get back into fitness, Shaw has these three tips for you.

1. Set a goal

2. Have a plan of action

3. Find an accountability partner.

"Nobody wants to do anything alone. At the end of the day, it's way more fun when you have other people doing the same thing you are," Shaw said.

Shaw wants more people to begin their fitness journey so he is offering a special promotion to those who see this report.

"Come in here and get a free pass. You'll get a free consultation. We want you to get started, and we want to be a part of your journey," Shaw said.