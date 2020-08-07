x
14th COVID-19 death reported in McLennan County

The public health district announced the 14th coronavirus death Wednesday afternoon.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported the 14th COVID-19 death Wednesday. The district said the patient was a 72-year-old white man.

The news came as the district prepared to present it's latest response plans in a press conference at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The number of positive cases in the county passed 2,283 Tuesday with 1,723 of those still active. The county conducted 27,944 tests. 44 people were in the hospital 11 of those need ventilators. The positivity rate since the first case was reported in McLennan County was 8.9%.

