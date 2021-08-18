Morgan ISD cancels classes district wide after 24% of students, staff test positive for COVID-19

School officials announced that there will be no school for students Aug. 19-24 and In-person classes would resume Aug 25.

TEMPLE, Texas — Morgan Independent School District (MISD) dismissed students early Aug. 18 due to 24% of student and staff testing positive for COVID-19, the principal of the district announced in a video Wednesday.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 39.91% of people 12+ are fully vaccinated in Bosque County and 47.32% have one dose.

MISD said they want students who test positive for COVID-19 to remain home for 10 calendar days and can attend online learning to receive attendance credit.

Superintendent, Juan Ramirez, said in a letter released to the community:

"We are notifying all student families and staff members that individuals have been lab-confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19 and those individuals were last present on campus on Friday, August 13, 2021 and on Monday, August 16, 2021.

As we carefully review, we believe we have traced all students, staff, or areas accessed by the individual who has tested positive or who may have come into “close contact” with that individual and made the proper arrangements for any necessary quarantining and disinfecting.

We will keep you apprised of further updates. If any students and/or staff did come in close contact with the individual who tested positive, they will be contacted directly by a school administrator within 24-48 hours."

School officials say an amended 2021-22 school calendars will be published after the school board meeting, Aug 23.