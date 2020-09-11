Greg May Honda 'My Favorite Teacher' | Waco ISD counselor inspiring students to attend college

Alfred Freeman works as a college readiness counselor at Waco High School

WACO, Texas — The 2020 school year brought challenges to Central Texas teachers live never before. Greg May wanted to recognize those challenges by giving teachers a chance to win a new car.

6 News partnered with May for the "My Favorite Teacher" contest. Teachers from all over Central Texas were nominated in letters sent to May. Five finalists were picked and one will win a 2021 Honda Accord with all the taxes paid.

College Readiness Counselor at Waco High School Alfred Freeman was one of the nominees. Former students said he inspired them to make the decision to attend college.

"Being a father of six kids of my own, I kind of treat everybody like my own child," Freeman said.

"Mr. Freeman has been by far the most influential and inspiring teacher," one letter writer said. "I definitely wouldn't be in college if it wasn't for him."

Freeman said he was surprised to be nominated.

"Doing my job would lead to someone showing that much gratitude and saying you are my favorite teacher," said Freeman.

"Honestly, he is the most hardworking and motivating person I've met," another letter said. Mr. Freeman truly cares about his students and their academic success and will do everything necessary to get you to where you want to be in life."

Freeman said he's proud to have made a difference.

"I too walked these same halls," Freeman said. "I tell the kids that all the time, I never thought I'd be in education. I never thought I would be in a position to impact like I am today. And I'm hoping something I've done will rub off on these students and they will exchange that and do it for others."

Greg May will announce the winner of the car Nov. 10 during 6 News at 6.

I SAID TO MR FREEMAN -- IF MY PARENTS DON'T WANT ME WHY WOULD ANYONE ELSE? WHY WOULD A COLLEGE WANT ME -- DOES THE WORLD EVEN WANT ME?

MR FREEMAN EXPRESSED STRONG SYMPATHY -- LOOKED ME IN THE EYE AND PROMISED TO ALWAYS BE THE PARENTAL GUIDANCE AND SUPPORT IN WHICH IVE LOST. HE EXPLAINED THAT EDUCATION IS THE ONLY WAY OUT OF MY STRUGGLING SITUATION.

<" even if I don't win -- I consident myself a winner in life cause everytime I have a kid walk across that stage -- thats my reward. ">