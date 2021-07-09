Third Connally ISD school official dies from COVID-19, officials say

Angela Thompson's death less than a month after the first reported teacher death.

The third Connally ISD staff member died from COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon, according to district officials.

Angela Thompson, an instructional aide on the Connally Primary Campus, was last seen on campus Monday Aug. 9, according to district officials. District officials say she had COVID-like symptoms upon coming back from summer break and that she was tested.

Thompson was entering her third year as an Connally ISD employee, district officials state.

"We extend our sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to her family, students and friends," the district said in a statement.

Connally ISD said Thompson leaves behind her spouse and four children.

"With the loss of a third team member, we know that concerns for physical and mental health are heightened. We want to assure you that we remain focused on measures to take care of our students and staff," the district stated.

The first employee to lose their life to COVID-19 was David "Andy" McCormick, a Connally Junior High School teacher. He died on Aug. 24.

Natalia Chansler was a sixth-grade social studies teacher at Connally Junior High School who reportedly died around Aug. 30.

"We are asking staff, parents and the community for their help to become a united front in this fight against Covid-19. We continue to work closely with the McLennan County Health Department to monitor COVID-19 rates among staff and students."