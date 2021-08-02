6 COVID-19 vaccination clinics happening this week in McLennan County

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — As the delta variant continues to spike COVID-19 cases in Central Texas, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will be hosting six free vaccination clinics this week.
All three vaccines, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer, will be available for those wanting a vaccination.
The following are dates and times of scheduled vaccination clinics:
Tuesday, August 3
China Spring Intermediate School Campus
4001 Flat Rock Road
11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
*You don't have to be a student at China Spring Intermediate School to attend the clinic
Wednesday, August 4
McLennan County Indigent Care Office
824 Washington Avenue
2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, August 5
Waco Civic Arts on 7th Concert Series
7th Street Pedestrian Plaza
6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Friday, August 6
University High School Cafeteria (Old Robinson Rd Entry)
2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
*You don't have to be a student at University High to attend the clinic
Saturday, August 7
Waco Police Department Back-To-School Bash
3115 Pine Ave
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday, August 8
Greater Harvest Assembly Church in the Fellowship Hall
1701 Turner
1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Parents or a consenting adult must accompany their minor children to receive the vaccine. While walk-ins are accepted, you can register for the your vaccine ahead of the clinics by clicking here.