6 COVID-19 vaccination clinics happening this week in McLennan County

The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available and walk-ins are welcome. Here are the locations of the clinics being held around the county.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — As the delta variant continues to spike COVID-19 cases in Central Texas, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will be hosting six free vaccination clinics this week.

All three vaccines, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer, will be available for those wanting a vaccination.

The following are dates and times of scheduled vaccination clinics:

Tuesday, August 3

China Spring Intermediate School Campus

4001 Flat Rock Road

11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*You don't have to be a student at China Spring Intermediate School to attend the clinic

Wednesday, August 4

McLennan County Indigent Care Office

824 Washington Avenue

2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, August 5

Waco Civic Arts on 7th Concert Series

7th Street Pedestrian Plaza

6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Friday, August 6

University High School Cafeteria (Old Robinson Rd Entry)

2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

*You don't have to be a student at University High to attend the clinic

Saturday, August 7

Waco Police Department Back-To-School Bash

3115 Pine Ave

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, August 8

Greater Harvest Assembly Church in the Fellowship Hall

1701 Turner

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.