Bell County COVID-19 threat level now 'severe' due to high hospitalizations

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Public Health District increased its COVID-19 threat level to the highest threat level possible, stating that the area has "severe uncontrolled community transmission."

Nine days ago, Bell County's level was 2 (significant) with 794 active cases. As of Thursday, Aug. 5, there are 1,264 active cases.

The health department says this is due to high spread, hospitalizations and severe outcomes among the unvaccinated. A majority of those in the hospital are under the age of 55 and are unvaccinated, the health department adds.

“Community interest in getting vaccinated is increasing as we see the severity of the pandemic and variants. We continue to encourage Bell County residents to get vaccinated and to protect themselves by wearing a mask until fully vaccinated. The vaccines provide a layer of protection which can prevent or reduce the severity of Covid-19, including death.” Interim Health District Director Nikki Morrow said.

According to the health district's website, this increased threat level is marked by:

Community outbreaks present and worsening

Public health (testing and contact tracing) capacity likely significant

Healthcare system at or near surge