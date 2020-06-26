Bell County exceeds 1,000 coronavirus cases, nearly 300 reported in last 7 days

Out of the total 1,022 cases in Bell County, 555 remain active while McLennan County reports 425 active cases as of June 26.

CENTRAL, Texas — Bell County past a grim milestone Friday as the total number of coronavirus cases topped 1,000.

The Bell County Public Health District reported 51 new cases Friday, bringing the case count to 1,022. Out of those cases, 377 have recovered and 12 total deaths have been reported. That leaves the number of active cases at 555 as of Friday afternoon.

In the last seven days, Bell County has reported a total of 298 cases that now make up more than half of the active cases in the county.

"I hope that the measures taken by the state and county are followed by the public and that they help reduce the rate of new COVID-19 cases in Bell County," Director of the Bell County Public Health District Amanda Robison-Chadwell said in a statement. "There was a significant increase in cases this week, including the four highest single-day increases to date. The past three days alone account for almost 20 percent of all reported cases in Bell County since the first case on March 11."

Meanwhile, McLennan County added 72 cases Friday, June 26, for a total of 624 cases. From that number, 425 remain active as 193 people have recovered and six have died. The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District additionally reported that it was monitoring 804 people for the virus.

In the last seven days, McLennan County has seen a leap in cases as 311 cases were reported in that time frame. The Waco-McLennan County health district recorded that 46 out of 54 ICU beds were in use as of June 26 and 21 ventilators out of 70 total.

Here is a graph depicting the reported cases over the past 14 days in Bell and McLennan counties: