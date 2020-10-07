Bell County reports 14th COVID-19 death, 91 new cases

The victim was a man in his 20s.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Another man has died due to the coronavirus in Bell County, county officials reported.

The victim was a man in his 20s who passed away out of jurisdiction. Officials said the case and death were reported today. Friday's death brings the total number of coronavirus victims to 14.

Bell County also reported 91 new virus cases Friday afternoon, bringing the total number of infections to 1,977. Out of the total number of cases 557 have recovered.

"We are seeing a continued trend of most cases reported being those under 60," Bell County Public Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said in a statement.

The positivity rate is currently at 7.03 percent.