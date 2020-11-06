BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Public Health District reported 32 new COVID-19 cases Thursday bringing the total in the county to 528.

The increase is the largest single day jump since the county started tracking coronavirus.

The Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell also said Park Place Manor nursing home in Temple was mass tested by the state with some of the results coming back Thursday.

Chadwell said one person tested positive. 85 tests were negative and 136 tests were pending.

The county has seen 123 cases in the last week beginning June 5.

The health district has administered 20,491 tests putting the positivity rate at roughly 2.57%. The positivity rate is a measure of how many people have tested positive compared to the number of tests.

Six people have died of the virus and 245 have recovered.

Chadwell told 6 News on Tuesday there were several factors leading up to the increase.

Chadwell said there has been an increase in cases simply due to the reopenings and gatherings in the county.

She said as people return to hospitals for elective procedures they are automatically getting tested. Chadwell said hospital staff are finding people with no symptoms are testing positive for the virus.

Chadwell also said there are concerns that citizens under 50 have been to complacent about safety. Testing data shows most people testing positive for COVID-19 are between the ages of 20 and 59 while older individuals make up a smaller portion of cases.

Also on KCENTV.com:

Texas school districts won't get supplemental CARES Act funds they were expecting; TEA puts money toward state funds

Skate Waco reopening with strict coronavirus safety measures in place

Baylor student files lawsuit to get tuition refunded due to COVID-19 forcing closure of on campus classes