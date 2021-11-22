Fort Hood medical center is now giving Pfizer vaccine to kids ages 5 to 11

FORT HOOD, Texas — Starting Monday, the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center vaccine team will begin giving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to beneficiaries ages 5 to 11 years old.
They can only get the vaccine by appointment only at the CRDAMC, building 36065, Wratten Dr., and in Hematology Clinic 1 on the 2nd Floor, open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Parents can schedule a vaccine appointment online here or by calling the appointment line at 254-288-8888 between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.
Beneficiaries should bring a valid DOD ID card to their scheduled appointment.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 emergency authorization to use in children ages 5 to15 years old and full approval to use in individuals ages 16 or older.
After two 10mg doses, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was approximately 91% effective at preventing symptomatic infection in children age 5 to 11 and caused no unexpected safety issues, officials said.