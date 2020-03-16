WACO, Texas — Magnolia announced on Instagram Monday it would be closing Magnolia Market, the Silos grounds, Silos Baking Co., Magnolia Press, Magnolia Table and Little Shop on Bosque.

The company said they hoped to reopen on March 30.

"Our online shop at magnolia.com will remain open during this time, and our guest services team will be standing by to answer any questions you may have," the post on Instagram said. "Please be safe, and we can't wait to see you all soon."

