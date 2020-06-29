Mask order in Bell County no longer mandatory, but 'strongly encouraged,' commissioners say

In addition to the mask order not being mandatory, there will longer be a fine associated with it.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Bell County Commissioners voted Monday to change the wording of a directive issued by County Judge David Blackburn that made businesses require masks from "mandatory" to "strongly encouraged."

Bell County Commissioner Bobby Whitson posted to Facebook there is also no longer any law enforcement or penalty associated with the order.

Directive Seven, which required the use of face masks for businesses including their employees and customers, went into effect at midnight Monday.

Blackburn issued the order June 24. He said the largest private health care provider in the county advised him they had the largest number of COVID-19 patients since the pandemic began.

Spokesman for the county, Paul Romer, said a statement about the change in wording would be issued Monday afternoon.